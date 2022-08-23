In Pictures: Memorial bench unveiled on Limerick's riverside

A NEW attraction on Limerick's riverside - a public bench and sculpture in memory of two of Ireland's top humanitarians - has been officially unveiled.
The commemorative bench at Barrington's Pier celebrates the lives of Shelbourne Road brothers Frs Aengus and Jack Finucane - both honorary Freemen of Limerick.
The pair were young priests during the famine in Biafra which arose out of the Nigerian Civil War when John and Kay O'Loughlin-Kennedy formed Concern Africa, which became a global charity.
It’s from there that their long history with Concern started, with both brothers working to help the world’s poorest people in a whole host of countries.
Fr Aengus eventually went on to lead Concern during the 1980s and early 1990s and, perhaps fittingly, the unveiling ceremony took place on the eve of World Humanitarian Day.
