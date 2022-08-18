Search

18 Aug 2022

Limerick TD calls for action over toddlers driving scramblers

Limerick TD calls for action over toddlers driving scramblers

Deputy Maurice Quinlivan says he has seen children, some as young as three or four, driving scramblers | FILE PHOTO

18 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

CHILDREN as young as “three and four years of age” are driving scramblers in areas of Limerick city, a local TD has said.

Sinn Fein’s Maurice Quinlivan is furious at the number of these vehicles being driven in a reckless manner all over Limerick, and added that with many youngsters not using protective gear, he “has a huge concern” there could be a fatality.

“I’ve seen kids of three and four years of age driving scramblers themselves. I’ve seen scrambler bikes with two and sometimes more than two people on them, and sometimes there may be children on them with no protective gear whatsoever. You do wonder what the parents are at, whether they ignore their children,” he told Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live Show, which was broadcast from Limerick on Thursday.

Concerns raised over rise in e-scooter use in Limerick towns and villages

As well as presenting a safety concern, Mr Quinlivan is also worried about the impact it has on society.

“I was dealing with a lady who is working from home, and she has a scrambler outside her door morning, noon and night. She’s on telephone conferences, and telephone sales. She is so embarrassed when she is in [virtual online] meetings and telling [others in the meeting] she cannot hear what is going on,” the poll-topper added.

At present, gardai can only seize scramblers if they are not taxed or insured. New legislation is due which would also give officers the power to tackle the anti-social and dangerous use of these vehicles.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media