Witnesses sought following unprovoked assault in Limerick city

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating
GARDAI are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was assaulted while socialising in Limerick city.
The 32-year-old was in the John Street area last Friday morning when, just after 1am, he was "suddenly and viciously" attacked by another male.
"The perpetrator struck him with what can only be described as a blunt instrument. The victim received a significant injury
to his head. He was later removed from the scene by ambulance and conveyed to University Hospital Limerick where he was treated for his injury," said Garda John Finnerty.
A full investigation has been launched and gardai say they are seeking to establish the identity of the perpetrator.
CCTV is being viewed and gardai are appealing to anyone who can assist the investigation to come forward.
"Gardai at Henry Street garda station are seeking witnesses to this unprovoked assault to come forward and make contact. The number is 061 212400. You may also call the confidential line at 1800 666 111," said Garda Finnerty.
