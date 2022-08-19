WATCH: New video shows progress on new multi-million Limerick school

A NEW video shows the progress made on a new multi-million school in Limerick.

In May, the The Department of Education gave the go ahead for work to start on the site of the new Educate Together Secondary School building in Castletroy.

Construction began shortly afterwards on the new school building on Groody Road, across from Northern Trust, which will serve the greater Castletroy and adjoining communities.

Currently, the Educate Together school is located in temporary accommodation at the old Salesians Secondary School on the North Circular Road.

Principal Eoin Shinners shared a video on Twitter this week showing how work is progressing on the site from above.

The new school, which will cost around €19m, will cater for up to 1,000 pupils when it is complete.

The development will include almost 60 classrooms, a large outdoor learning courtyard, plus a sports hall with a state-of-the-art fitness suite.

Pupils are expected to be in the school by September 2023, meaning the current Transition Year students will get to see out their final year in the permanent school building.