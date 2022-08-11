Historical walking tour of Limerick village planned for this weekend

BALLINGARRY Heritage and Ballingarry Development Association will join forces with Knockfierna Heritage Society this Saturday, August 13 for a wonderful day of historical information based on Knockfierna’s history combining with the recently restored works at Ballingarry’s ancient graveyard.

It commences at 2pm with a guided walking tour of Knockfierna’s Famine Memorial Park from the Rambling House. There is 9km of walking trails with various points of interest along the route.

This year there is the additional route of the refurbished trail to the Sweathouse, a registered national monument from the 17th century that has been developed with funding from the Heritage Community Council.

This will be followed by music at the rambling house from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

At 6pm there will be a guided tour of Ballingarry graveyard - see the unveiling of the Monckton Vault, the latest conservation work funded by The Heritage Council.

Hear stories of people's lives and learn of some tragic ends of those buried inside its walls. This tour will last approximately 25 minutes.

It would be advisable to bring a packed lunch or bring a picnic and make it a family day or visit Condron's Bar, Spar, Ballingarry or McAuliffe's Terrace Bar for refreshments.

The ground is uneven in places and may not be suitable for those with mobility issues.

This is a unique event being held in conjunction with the National Heritage Council for Heritage Week. All events are FREE. For more information call 0879977340