In Pictures: Limerick winners at Fleadh Cheoil 2022 announced

Conor Mac an Bháird, Marcus Ó Murchú and Tove Byers of CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill, 1st Place All Ireland Winners for Trios Tommy Donnelly Cup PIC: Anna Allen Photography
THE LIMERICK winners from the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2022 All Ireland competition have been anounced.
The event, which took place in Mullingar, saw over 5,000 competitors play, sing or dance for All-Ireland titles in 230 competitions.
The standards were high and the music more than lived up to the expectations of judges who had a very difficult job choosing winners for each category and competition.
The following are the Limerick winners of their respective competitions:
10B Bainseó / Banjo (12-15), 3rd Niamh Ní Sheasnáin, CCÉ, Cluain Chreadhail, Limerick
18C Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (15-18), 1st Lucia Ní Mhurchú, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
19A Foinn Mhalla, Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (Faoi 12), 1st Páidí Ó Blacúil, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
19B Foinn Mhalla, Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (12-15), 2nd Tove Byers, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
19D Foinn Mhalla, Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (O18), 3rd Micheál Mac Giobúin, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
21A Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (Faoi 12), 2nd Páidí Ó Blacúil, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
23B Ceol Beirte / Duets (12-15), 3rd Cáit Ní Rúfáin, Tove Byers, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
24A Ceol Trír / Trios (Faoi 12), 2nd Emma Sinéad Ní Choileáin, Orlaith Ní hInse, Páidí Ó Blacúil, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
24B Ceol Trír / Trios (12-15), 1st Conor Mac an Bháird, Marcus Ó Murchú, Tove Byers, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
31C Amhránaíocht ar an Sean Nós (Mná) / Irish Singing (Ladies) (15-18), 3rd Sadhbh Ní Shúirtáin, CCÉ, Garraí Eóin, Limerick
33B English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (12-15), 2nd Cáit Ní Chonchúir, CCÉ, Teampall an Ghleanntáin, Limerick
34B English Singing (Men) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Fir) (12-15), 3rd Pádraig Ó Maoláin, CCÉ, Teampall an Ghleanntáin, Limerick
41D Rince Céilí Ochtair, Measctha / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Mixed (O18), 1st Áine Ní Nualláin, Aoife de Búrca, Ellie Nic Gabhann, Labhrás Ó Tuathaigh, Niamh de Búrca, Seamus Ó Chongaile, Seamus Ó Súilleabháin, Seán Ó Droichead, CCÉ, Ardacha/Carraigchiarraí, Limerick
42D Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (O18), 2nd Áine Ní Nualláin, Mya Bridgeman, Ella Nic an Bhaird, Niamh de Búrca, CCÉ, Ardacha/Carraigchiarraí, Limerick
43C Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Measctha / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Mixed (15-18), 1st Aoife de Búrca, Jake Ó Bhroin, Mya Nic an Droichead, Séamus Ó Súilleabháin, CCÉ, Ardacha/Carraigchiarraí, Limerick
43D Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Measctha / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Mixed (O18), 1st Áine Ní Nualláin, Labhrás Ó Tuathaigh, Niamh de Búrca, Seán Ó Droichead, CCÉ, Ardacha/Carraigchiarraí, Limerick
49K Comhrá Gaeilge (15-18), 3rd Sadhbh Ní Shúirtáin, CCÉ, Garraí Eóin, Limerick
5A Cairdín Pianó / Piano Accordion (Faoi 12), 1st Clara Ní Choileáin, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
5C Cairdín Pianó / Piano Accordion (15, 2nd Áine Ní Shíocháin, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
6B Consairtín / Concertina (12, 2nd Máire Ní Fhloinn, CCÉ, Teampall an Ghleanntáin, Limerick
6C Consairtín / Concertina (15-18), 2nd Éimhear Ní Fhlannabhra, CCÉ, Teampall an Ghleanntáin, Limerick
7A Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (Faoi 12), 1st Páidí Ó Blacúil, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
7B Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (12, 2nd Tove Byers, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
7D Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (O18), 2nd Micheál Mac Giobúin, CCÉ, Caisleán Uí Chonaill/Athán/B.Ior., Limerick
9A Orgán Béil / Mouth Organ (Faoi 12), 1st Naoise MacSiúrtán, CCÉ, Garrai Eóin,, Limerick
9B Orgán Béil / Mouth Organ (12-15), 1st Lia Ní Shúirtáin, CCÉ, Garrai Eóin, Limerick
9C Orgán Béil / Mouth Organ (15-18), 1st Sadhbh Ní Shúirtáin, CCÉ, Garraí Eóin, Limeric
Angela Moloney, Cook Medical and Deputy Mayor Councillor Kieran O Hanlon with Mark Shaughnessy from Limerick Suicide Watch
