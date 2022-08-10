Search

10 Aug 2022

More than 40 events in Limerick for National Heritage Week

Giuseppe Giordano will lead a walking tour of Kilmallock on August 21 as part of Heritage Week

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

10 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A LECTURE ON the history of some of Limerick’s female entrepreneurs, following the ancient pathway of Lough Gur and a traditional blacksmith demonstration at Cappamore Show.

These are just three of the 43 events taking place as part of National Heritage Week in Limerick this year.

It all kicks off this Saturday, August 13 and runs until Sunday, August 21.

This year’s theme is sustainability and biodiversity, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds from across Limerick to learn more about the county’s built, cultural and natural heritage, helping to ensure its preservation and protection into the future.

The Heritage Council is calling on heritage newcomers, enthusiasts and experts alike to consider how they might encourage and promote sustainability in their own lives during National Heritage Week and beyond.

People are being encouraged to visit www.heritageweek.ie to see what other events are taking place in Limerick and across the country.

Participants can browse the website and create a bespoke National Heritage Week ‘Events Trail’ to help them plan their week according to their location, their particular heritage interests and their preferred event type, such as a festival, performance, exhibition or re-enactment.

Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become one of Ireland's largest cultural events.

For more information, please visit https://www.heritageweek.ie/

