Limerick School of Music teacher releases album in aid of charity

A TEACHER at Limerick School of Music has released an album in aid of Irish the Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

John O'Shea, who resides in Pallasgreen released the album titled From the Road on Monday, August 8 and consists of live tracks that he has recorded over the past 15 years.

A classical guitar player John spoke to Limerick Live about releasing the album: “Around the beginning of lockdown in April 2020 my uncle died of Motor Neurone Disease so I wanted to create this album as a way to raise funds for people who are going through the same struggle.”

John found the most interesting part of creating the album was going over all his previous recordings for the last number of years and picking his favourite repertoires and combining them in an almost “greatest hits” fashion.

“The music featured on the album is a wide range of pieces from the modern age to transcriptions of early Baroque music by composers such as Handel so it’s a good mix of classical music for anyone who isn’t that familiar with it,” John said.

The album is available for purchase on bandcamp with 100 percent of proceeds going to the IMNDA.

“Because of the connection with the IMNDA the album is reaching probably the most unusual of audiences as people who don’t know anything about classical music are purchasing it to support the cause and it’s really interesting hearing their feedback because they would have no idea that you can play the guitar in that way,” John concluded.