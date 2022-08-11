Search

11 Aug 2022

Limerick rapper’s journey of self discovery inspired new EP

Limerick rapper’s journey of self discovery inspired new EP

Limerick rapper God Knows is set to release his new EP We Move the Needle this Friday

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

11 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

 LIMERICK based rapper God Knows, is set to release his new EP We Move the Needle this Friday, August 12.

 

Following on from his last single Twelve 61, the EP follows deep appreciation of South African youth culture whilst collaborating with the likes of Jah Master and Senita throughout the EP.

 

Speaking about the release of his forthcoming project, the Zimbabwean-Irish rapper said: “I have always been an action that speaks louder than words type of person and even more so when It comes to my career. I love art and artists that draw from real life. Every record that I put out reflects that reality.”

Limerick rapper releases new track on growing up in the ghetto

Earlier this year God Knows made his debut at Limerick based narolane records with the release of Glory with Irish singer Senita which features on the EP.

 

God Knows is known for his electrifying energy within his tracks and this new release doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

 

The stand-out track No Weapon sees fellow Limerick rappers and narolane members Denise Chaila and MuRli team up once again with the performer.

 

Inspired by the amapiano house scene in Southern Africa, God Knows went on a journey of self-discovery to create We Move the Needle, marrying his appreciation for South African youth culture with reflections, beliefs and unique rap style inspiring the perfect recipe for this new project.

 

As one of the three founders of narolane records, God Knows is getting ready for the most prolific period of creativity in his life.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media