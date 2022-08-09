Limerick girl Emma gives 'Locks of Love' to charities

A KIND-HEARTED Limerick girl hopes sick children will enjoy combing her hair just as much as she did.

Emma Ray, aged 9, of Rhebogue, donated a whopping 12 inches of her hair to make wigs for girls diagnosed with cancer.

The daughter of proud parents Elaine and Nigel came up with the idea herself.

"Emma saw an ad on TV about it and Miah, a school friend, cut hers two years ago. Emma decided after her Holy Communion that she wanted to give her long locks to children who unfortunately have lost their hair from cancer treatment," said Elaine.

The last time Emma was at the hairdresser’s was in May 2021 so there was plenty to cut!

Elaine told her about Locks of Love for LauraLynn which supports two charities. The hair goes to The Little Princess Trust which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

In Pictures: Out and About in Limerick this weekend! Photographer Brendan Gleeson was out and about in Limerick this weekend. Were you out? If so, were you snapped and do you feature in our latest gallery? For more pictures, click 'Next' and get tagging!

In conjunction, LauraLynn asks the family to raise money for the work they do caring for boys and girls in Ireland's Children's Hospice.

"I told Emma that any money she raised would help buy sensory toys and help the doctors to take care of and make the kids happy even when they were very sick.

"As Emma was diagnosed with ASD when she was 2, she understood the importance of helping others with disabilities and sickness.

"She feels great knowing that other children will get her hair, put a smile on their face, make them feel better and happier. She hopes they will love combing it as much as she did," said Elaine.

As well as donating her hair, Emma will be donating €760 from a fundraising page www.idonate.ie/Emmaray

The Thomond Primary School pupil more than tripled her target. "Myself and my husband Nigel are extremely proud of this amazing compassionate thing she has done.

"We are grateful to all those who helped her achieve and exceed her goal. And a big thank you to Niall and Melie at Niall Colgan’s for accommodating Emma and to John her stylist for cutting her hair. He was very gentle and gave lots of reassurance," said Elaine.