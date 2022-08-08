Thief steals valuables and car from house in Limerick suburb

GARDAI are appealing for information regarding a break-in in Limerick last week.

A house in Castlebrook, College Court, Castletroy was broken into on Thursday, August 4 between 2am and 6am.

The thief forced the front door in an effort to get into the house.

During the course of the incident, the thief stole a number of items including a black Hewlett Packard laptop, a white Playstation 4, two debit cards and a black wallet.

The thief also stole the keys to a black Volkswagen Golf that belonged to one of the residents of the house.

The thief then used these keys to steal the car which was parked outside the house.

The car was later recovered on Alphonsus Street, Limerick city at 4pm that day.

If you were anywhere around Castlebrook, College Court, Castletroy last Thursday morning between 2am and 6am, you may have witnessed this house being broken into or perhaps you may have seen the black Volkswagen Golf being driven from the scene .

The car's registration number is 132CE. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Gardai at Henry St Garda Station on 061 212400.