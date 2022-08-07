Search

07 Aug 2022

Limerick communities hope to clean up as total of €60k is up for grabs  

The then Mayor of Limerick City and County Council Cllr Daniel Butler and Gerry Boland of the JP McManus Charitable Foundation launched the Limerick Going for Gold competition 2022 PIC: Brian Arthur

Cathal Doherty

07 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

news@limerickleader.ie

Limerick Going for Gold’s Tidy Towns category is back with a bang after a two-year long break due to the Covid pandemic.

There are a total of six categories in the competition but the main focus is the Tidy Towns category which will see communities in Limerick battle it out each week to advance to the next round for a chance to take home the top prize of €10,000.

The other five categories in the Going for Gold competition are as follows: Limerick Bee Friendly in Bloom, Residential Areas, Judge’s Award, Reuse Award and the Best Front Garden Category.

Going for Gold is all about encouraging the people of Limerick to make their communities a cleaner and brighter place to live and visit.

In addition to the competition element, more than €49,000 in grant assistance has already been distributed from the Limerick Going for Gold Environment Improvement Grant which is jointly funded by Limerick City and County Council and the JP McManus Charitable Foundation.

New social enterprise paints a positive picture for Limerick communities

Gerry Boland from the JP McManus Charitable Foundation added: “It is wonderful to see and hear the contribution Going for Gold  has made to the environment”.

Six groups will be competing every week to become a finalist in the Limerick Going for Gold Tidy Towns category.

Each week a representative from each Tidy Towns group will be chatting to Live95's Joe Nash on Thursdays from 11am encouraging listeners to vote online for their area.

Online Voting remains open until midnight and on Friday’s show, Joe Nash announces the qualifier from that week and if your local area was not successful with the voting process groups still have a chance to be chosen as a Judge’s Wildcard.

