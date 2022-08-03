Search

03 Aug 2022

New social enterprise paints a positive picture for Limerick communities

Mayor Francis Foley with Clodagh Brennan, Limerick City and County Council | Picture: Keith Wiseman

Nick Rabbitts

03 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

nick@limerickleader.ie

A NEW SOCIAL enterprise has been launched in Limerick.

Relove Paint has been developed by Tait House Community Enterprise Centre in Southill.

Supported by the council, the Environmental Protection Agency, and a number of recycling companies, it sees paint reused to provide affordable high-quality material used to decorate homes in the local area.

Based at the Galvone Industrial Estate, the initiative reuses leftover water-based paint from council’s Mungret recycling centre, and upcycles it into premium quality paint.

The donated paint is filtered, recoloured and mixed into new, one-of-a-kind colours.

Relove Paint is currently available for purchase by Limerick based community groups, clubs and schools. As the project develops and the supply of paint increases, it is hoped to make it available for sale to the general public.

Mayor Francis Foley was on hand to launch the scheme, and said: “This is a very welcome, and timely environmental initiative for Limerick. Paint otherwise destined for disposal can now be used as a sustainable alternative, and I would encourage communities across Limerick to support the initiative.”

"I would like to wish all the partners involved in this new reuse social enterprise every success”.

Tait House general manager Michael Quilligan said: “Over 5,000 tonnes of usable paint is wasted each year in Ireland. If we can prevent some of it from being incinerated and help provide training and employment to the staff working on the project, then that’s a benefit to the environment and a benefit to the local community.”

Householders can bring unwanted leftover water-based paint to the Mungret centre for repurposing.

Please do not bring any paint to Tait House or Galvone Industrial Estate as donations cannot be accepted directly.

More information at 061-415340.

