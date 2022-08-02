Search

02 Aug 2022

Limerick motorists advised of restrictions on motorway for two months

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

02 Aug 2022 12:00 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

DRIVERS are being warned that a section of the M7 in Limerick will be closed for a number of weeks for resurfacing works. 

Phase 1 of the project to lay a new road surface between Junction 28 Castletroy and Junction 30 Rosbrien will begin on Tuesday, August 2.

The resurfacing works will be carried out in both directions of the road and are due to be completed by late September/early October. 

All work will take place at night on a phased approach to protect workers and minimise traffic disruption.

Each phase will require the M7 to be closed in one direction with traffic diverted on the local road network within Limerick.

The first phase of the project will see the westbound lane of the M7 closed between Junction 28 and Junction 29 between 8pm and 6am. 

Outside of these times the road will be open and traffic will be running on a temporary road surface with a mandatory reduced speed limit of 60Kph in place for the duration.

The project is part of a larger scheme to resurface the road to reduce noise pollution in the area. 

Phase 2 will see the road closed between J29 to J30 westbound, Phase 3 involves the closure of the eastbound lane between J30 and J29. 

The final phase will see the eastbound lane closed from J29 to J28 during the fourth phase of the project. 

