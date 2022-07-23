Investigations continue following death of toddler in County Limerick accident

GARDAI investigating the death of a three-year-old boy at his home in West Limerick are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

The toddler died following an accident in the Broadford area at around 10.30am on Friday morning. Emergency services, assisted by the Irish Community Air Ambulance were quickly on the scene but efforts to save the boy were not successful.

While gardai have not commented on the specific details of what happened, it's understood, a vehicle was involved.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on private property, in Charleville, County Limerick. A three- year-old child later passed away from his injuries," said a garda spokesperson who added that a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.

"An Garda Síochána ask that the media give the family privacy at this time and report on this incident sensitively. No further information is being made available," read a statement issued by the garda press office.

While Friday's incident is being treated as a tragic accident, a post-mortem will be carried out on the boy's body at University Hospital Limerick.

A file will also be prepared and forwarded to the coroner.