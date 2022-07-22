'Nightmare' as three-year-old Limerick boy dies in accident

A FAMILY and community has been been plunged into the depths of grief and mourning following the tragic passing of a little boy in West Limerick.

The three-year-old died following an accident in the Broadford area this Friday morning. The alarm was raised around 10.30am with emergency services rushing to the scene.

Gardai, national ambulance and air ambulance paramedics tried valiantly to save the child. His body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place.

Minister for State Niall Collins said this was a tragedy in the truest meaning of the word.

"To lose a child in an accident like this is unimaginable. All parents are thinking about him and his mum and dad at this terrible time. Broadford is a tightknit community and will do its utmost to support the family in anyway they can. My deepest sympathies," said Mr Collins.

Cllr Liam Galvin said his thoughts are with the family.

"The whole community is in shock. This is just a nightmare. I just feel so sorry for the parents of the child. I am sure the community will rally around the family. That is not meant to happen - just a pure, pure accident. I’m just thinking about the parents," said Cllr Galvin.