22 Jul 2022

In Pictures: Honora French and Irish Sustainable Couture Show at Limerick's Wild Geese Festival

It WASN'T just the hurlers who put on a great show last weekend.

Limerick’s annual summer festival ‘Limerick Bastille Day Wild Geese Festival’ hosted a spectacular sustainable couture show on Saturday night in St Mary’s Cathedral to a full house of nearly 500 guests and the who’s who of the fashion scene.

The festival commemorates the Flight of the Wild Geese after the Siege of Limerick and celebrates the longstanding friendship between Ireland and France, now our closest EU neighbour.

That friendship was evident on the catwalk, as models from Holman Lee Agency showcased the finest of French and Irish sustainable fashion. Fashion lovers were in awe of the collections that wouldn’t have been out of place in Paris Fashion Week.

Speaking after the show, Celia Holman Lee told Limerick Live about her excitement at the night’s success.

"It was a wonderful journey to work with seven French designers and introducing Ireland’s top designers. It was also a great opportunity to get together again to showcase the best Irish and French fashion. It was a very special night, in the wonderful surroundings of St Mary's Cathedral and in the presence of the Ambassador of France, His Excellency Vincent Guérend and other dignitaries.”

Jill Cousins, the Director and CEO of the Hunt Museum, opened the show with some welcoming words.

“This show brings together nearly 40 Irish and French designers and fashion brands - both established ones and the talents of tomorrow. All united around one core objective, creating stunning fashion in a more sustainable way. In this time, when it often feels that we're heading for Armageddon, and not leaving this planet as we found it, I love the idea of a sustainable friendship," she said.

Limerick's fourth Bastille Day celebrations a great success!

“I started to wonder about my own record. I'm not a big shopper. I do search out the brands that use recycling fabrics. However, I should be thinking more about the consequences of my purchases and my actions. So, I'm looking forward to learning as well as seeing some beautiful creations tonight in our French and Irish sustainable couture show,” she added.

This event was organised by Alliance Française Limerick and the Limerick Civic Trust, in partnership with the Embassy of France in Ireland and The Holman Lee Agency, and with the support of the Limerick City & County Council, Hugh Campbell Hair Group, the Beauty Atelier, No1 Pery Square Hotel & Spa, Canteen, La Patisserie and O’Briens Wine.

The official sponsors of the festival are Heavey Technology, Saint-Gobain and ARUP.

