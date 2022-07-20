In Pictures: Community welcomes home Limerick hurling captain

Adare welcomes home their own All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon and the Limerick Senior Hurling Team PIC: Keith Wiseman
LIMERICK captain and hurling hero Declan Hannon led the celebrations at the captain’s homecoming in Adare village.
The entire Limerick hurling senior team were welcomed at Adare Boys School off the back of their weekend three-in-a-row victory over Kilkenny.
Declan Hannon, who plays with Adare GAA Club, became the first man to ever captain a side to four All-Ireland hurling titles.
Their homegrown hero was welcomed back, leading the celebrations with the Liam MacCarthy Cup in hand for all to see.
Pictures show fans lining the streets to welcome the team, who were escorted by gardaí from the Lantern Lodge down through Adare village.
Fans were once again treated to a glimpse into the genius of manager John Kiely, who offered great words of encouragement to the future generation of hurlers to come in Limerick.
Take a look at some of the best pictures from the night here.
