Council estimates it will earn €2.4m from developers in Limerick this year

An upgrade of Steamboat Quay is to take place
LIMERICK City and County Council has predicted it will earn €2.4m in development contributions this year.
The local authority collects this money from fees which companies and individuals successfully gaining planning permission pay.
This money is then redirected to community, leisure and business projects across the county.
And at this month's council meeting, members approved spend on 31 different projects.
These include €60,000 for the local authority to take over the maintenance of housing estates across Limerick.
On top of this €20,000 is to be put in place for a public realm study for Adare.
An upgrade of Steamboat Quay is on the cards for €100,000, with a public realm strategy for Abbeyfeale earmarked for €150,000 funding.
Some €40,000 will be spent on a tree planting programme, €50,000 on a study for a business park in Newcastle West and €60,000 for a community centre for the village of Kildimo.
Maura O’Neill, Limerick City Tidy Towns, presents the monthly award to Dave Ryan, of Wickham Way. He is joined by traders in the market. PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.