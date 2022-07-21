Search

21 Jul 2022

Council estimates it will earn €2.4m from developers in Limerick this year

An upgrade of Steamboat Quay is to take place

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

21 Jul 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has predicted it will earn €2.4m in development contributions this year.

The local authority collects this money from fees which companies and individuals successfully gaining planning permission pay.

This money is then redirected to community, leisure and business projects across the county.

And at this month's council meeting, members approved spend on 31 different projects.

These include €60,000 for the local authority to take over the maintenance of housing estates across Limerick.

On top of this €20,000 is to be put in place for a public realm study for Adare.

An upgrade of Steamboat Quay is on the cards for €100,000, with a public realm strategy for Abbeyfeale earmarked for €150,000 funding.

Some €40,000 will be spent on a tree planting programme, €50,000 on a study for a business park in Newcastle West and €60,000 for a community centre for the village of Kildimo.

