AIB reveals details of branches in Limerick which are going 'cashless'

AIB will be withdrawing its cash services at six local branches as the lender switches its focus to digital banking.

Already, the bank's branch in Rathkeale operates on a cash-free basis, with its staff there focusing on account opening, financial planning, mortgages, loans, savings and investments.

However, from September 30, cash services will be pulled from branches in Adare, Abbeyfeale, Kilmallock and Raheen, alongside Killaloe and Shannon Town.

It means customers will no longer be able to lodge or withdraw cash and cheques over the counter or through machines inside the branch.

The cash machines outside these branches will also be removed, AIB has said.

It says "the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable".

But the bank has assured customers will continue to have "efficient access to cash in their communities".

Following the announcement, AIB has reiterated its work with An Post, with AIB customers able to withdraw and lodge cash at any post office.

AIB added that the average distance between one of the 70 branches going cash-free and their nearest post office is less than 350 meters.