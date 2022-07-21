Information sought following unusual theft of runners from apartment in Limerick town

GARDAI have issued an appeal for information following an unusual theft of footwear in Newcastle West.

Two pairs of runners were stolen by an intruder who entered an apartment in the town late last week.

"A resident of the apartment at Bridge Street was the victim of an unusual theft. He left his apartment at exactly one

minute past midnight on Thursday morning last to go into the restaurant next door. Unfortunately, he left the front door open and a thief entered the apartment and stole two pairs of black Fila runners," explained Garda John Finnerty.

"The owner came back at exactly six mins past midnight to find that his runners had been stolen. The thief had been in and out in less than five minutes," he added.

Investigating gardai have established the culprit was a male but do not have further details or a detailed description.

"If you were around Bridge Street just after midnight on Thursday, July 14, you may have seen the thief with the two pairs of runners. The gardai at Newcastle West are investigating and can be reached at 069 20650," said Garda Finnerty.