20 Jul 2022

Team behind indoor market cleans up with Limerick Tidy Towns award

Maura O’Neill, Limerick City Tidy Towns, presents the monthly award to Dave Ryan, of Wickham Way. He is joined by traders in the market. PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Nick Rabbitts

20 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE APPEARANCE of Limerick’s newest indoor market has been recognised by Tidy Towns judges in the city.

Wickham Way has won the July 2022 Tidy Towns monthly award.

Located at the junction of Thomas Street and Wickham Street in a former goods yard, the market opened last year.

Maura O’Neill, Limerick City Tidy Towns said: “While many of our monthly winners are chosen on the aesthetic appearance of their properties, sustainability and community involvement is also a huge part of the Tidy Towns ethos. We are therefore delighted to present this month’s award to Wickham Way, which not only looks great with its vibrant exterior paintwork and signage, it is also a hub for the sale of vintage clothing, handmade art and crafts, locally produced goods and produce, and a host of many community gatherings.”

Wickham Way opened as an indoor community space offering everything from savoury food, baked goods, vegan options, coffee, arts and crafts classes plus more.

It’s played host to numerous cultural events throughout the year and has more in the works. The weekly market takes place each Saturday between 10am and 3pm, while other events take place elsewhere in the week.

Wickham Way is Limerick City Tidy Towns’ sixth monthly award for 2022, and as a result will be in with the chance of winning this year’s overall prize at their annual event to be held early in 2023.

The pre-pandemic winners from January and February 2020 will also be included in the overall event, as well as Treaty City, Khan, Seoidin, South’s and The Bedford Townhouse which have monthly awards this year.

