Special reading to mark 80th birthday of Limerick poet

Pet Tim Cunningham turns 80 this Thursday
LIMERICK-born poet Tim Cunningham turns 80 this Thursday (July 21) and a special reading has been arranged to mark the milestone occasion.
The reading, which has been arranged by the Limerick Writer's Centre, will take place at The People’s Museum of Limerick at 2 Pery Square - starting at 7.30pm.
The reading is free to attend and members of the public are invited to attend.
For more details see facebook.com/limerickwriterscentre or limerickwriterscentre.com.
Tim Cunningham was born in Limerick and educated at CBS, Limerick, and Birkbeck College, London. He has worked, mainly in education, in Dublin, Trowbridge, London, Delaware and Essex.
Recently, Tim returned to Ireland and he now lives in Westport, County Mayo.
Also reading alongside Tim on Thursday evening will be American poet and undertaker Thomas Lynch and his long-time friend and Limerick poet John Liddy.
MC for the evening is writer and poet, Professor Eoin Devereux of University of Limerick.
Procad - Ireland’s leading provider of design, manufacturing, engineering and construction software solutions has officially re-branded to Symetri.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.