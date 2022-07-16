Daredevil urges Limerick hurlers to reach for the stars in All-Ireland final

Scotty Knemeyer takes to the skies over King John's Castle
Hawaii Five-O stuntman Scotty Knemeyer takes to the skies at King John’s Castle showing his support for Limerick’s three-in-a -row in Sunday’s All Ireland clash.
Professional daredevil Scotty who is in Ireland for two weeks doing water events and shows said: “I love being back here and can’t wait for the game against the Kilkenny Cats. This hurling thing with the sticks is so fast it’s crazy”.
Scotty was facilitated in his gravity defying feat by Ken O’Connell, of Kilkee Jet Ski Club, on Friday.
“We got Scotty a Limerick jersey, flag and hurley. He loves Limerick and wanted to show his support for the team. He’s hoping to go to the game tomorrow,” said Ken.
Throw in is 3.30pm tomorrow at Croke Park.
Luimneach Abu!
A spokesperson for the University of Limerick Hospital Group said they have met with the bereaved families to apologise for their non-compliance
Bruff GAA’s Conall and Fionn O’Dwyer have a yellow sliothar thanks to a Kilkenny player but there is no doubt over who they will be cheering on Sunday!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.