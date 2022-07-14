Limerick farmer shows off painting skills ahead of All-Ireland final

The farmer from Pallasbeg, Cappamore is a dab hand with a paint brush and she is back with more motivational messages for the Limerick hurlers this year
BRENDA Lundon is back with a bang!
Her canvas is bales of silage.
Brenda posts the photos of her handiwork on her Facebook page and is getting rave reviews.
Her brother James came up with the nickname “Banksy of East Limerick”.
And like the paint it has stuck!
Laura and Amy Mccarthy from Ardpatrick pictured, earlier this year, with their Limerick flag in Sydney Harbour and (below) Bondi Beach
Limerick captain Eamonn Grimes lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1973 after victory over Kilkenny - in scenes which we hope will be repeated come Sunday!
