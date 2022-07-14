Garda warning following theft of parcel from outside Limerick home

A PACKAGE containing clothing worth around €150 was stolen from outside a house in west Limerick shortly after it was delivered.

According to gardai, when the recipient - a woman in her late thirties looked - out the window of her home in Abbeyfeale

last Wednesday (July 4) at 8am, she could see a courier company had delivered the package she was expecting.

"It was hanging on her gate. However When she went to retrieve her package thirty five minutes later, it was gone. The contents were women’s clothing to the value of €150," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"A thief is very quick to spot an opportunity so, if you are expecting a package try to be present when it is delivered or have a friend or family member take it in for you," she added.

Anyone with information about the theft or who saw anything suspicious is asked to come forward.

Gardai at Abbeyfeale are investigating.