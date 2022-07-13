Search

13 Jul 2022

Man dies after swimming in sea off coast popular with Limerick people

Man dies after swimming in sea off coast popular with Limerick people

Reporter:

Limerick Live Reporter

13 Jul 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A MAN in his 40s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming with a young child off the coast of Fanore beach last night.

The gardaí were called by the coastguard to attend the scene of the incident at approximately 9:30pm.

The man got into difficulty while swimming and was removed from the water, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway where he was pronounced dead.

Limerick director wins Oscar-qualifying award at Film Fleadh

It's understood the man and the child were pulled out to sea, sparking a search and rescue operation after the land

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard, National Ambulance Service and gardaí responded to the scene. The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also brought in.

On arrival at the scene, emergency services found that a young child had been taken to safety by others in the area while the helicopter crew carried out a search for the man.

He was located and a paramedic was was lowered into the sea to rescue the man from the water.

Efforts to resuscitate the man were quickly carried out on board the helicopter as he was flown to University Hospital Galway.

The helicopter reached the hospital in under 10 minutes, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

A file will be prepared, and forwarded to the coroner, with an inquest due at a later date.

The search and rescue operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

Fanore beach is a popular location for many Limerick holiday-makers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media