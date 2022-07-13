Search

13 Jul 2022

Limerick director wins Oscar-qualifying award at Film Fleadh

Limerick director wins Oscar-qualifying award at Film Fleadh

Director Laura O’Shea, from Janesboro, won the coveted Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama with her entry, Wednesday’s Child. 

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

13 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

A LIMERICK director has won an Oscar-qualifying award after bringing home a top prize at the annual Galway Film Fleadh for her powerful short film entry. 


Director Laura O’Shea, from Janesboro, won the coveted Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama with her entry, Wednesday’s Child. 

She said: "I am so overwhelmed and grateful to receive this incredible award from the Galway Fleadh. Having attended some of the short film screenings during the festival, I was blown away by the talent on screen and felt lucky just to be in the mix with such talented filmmakers."


Wednesday's Child tells the story of Marie, who faces her first day on the job as a social care worker. Despite her optimism, a house call to a family in crisis quickly brings her down to reality. 

Staff of popular store in Limerick village celebrate after national award win


The film, which cost a modest €6,000 to make, was self-funded by Caroline Harvey, who co-produced and acted in the short alongside IFTA-winner Charleigh Bailey. 


Laura has previously won awards for her short film work at BAFTA Qualifying Festivals such as Belfast Film Festival. She also recently worked as a shadow director alongside Paddy Breathnach on the upcoming RTE series The Dry.


Laura O' Shea is an award-winning actor, writer and director, who trained at Bow Street Academy for Screen Acting in 2015/16 and has since then has been making her own short films and music videos.

Laura has been building a name for herself over the last few years on the Irish Indie film circuit as a filmmaker to watch.

She said that it is an honour that she won't take lightly.

"I am so proud and appreciative of the wonderful cast and crew that made this film what it is.

"They are all stars. A massive thank you to the festival for giving us this push, it's a huge confidence booster to see the underdog take home the award,” Laura said. 

