12 Jul 2022

Limerick councillors appeal to government to form special group to respond to grain shortage

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

12 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council have asked the government to form an advisory group to deal with the global grain shortage amid the crisis in Ukraine. 

The motion to contact officials was proposed by Cllr Liam Galvin and was supported by all members of the council. 

Cllr Galvin proposed that the advisory group would be formed imminently and report back to the Department of Agriculture within six months. 

Councillors wish for the the national review group on horticulture to review the industry under the following headings: Food security, import substitution and employment opportunities. 

The total grain used in Ireland each year is 5.5 million tonnes, of which 3.3 million is imported from other countries. 

Limerick town raises more than €18k by singing for Ukraine

From Ukraine alone, Ireland imports 14% of its wheat, 24% of its maize, 33% of its corn and 20% of our fertiliser. 

Cllr Galvin said that his constituents raise the issue of the price of fuel and feeding their families on a daily basis. 

"If we don't act on this as a government, to try and reduce the cost of production and to try and be more self sufficient, the people in this state could see hunger. That is the reality of it. 

"If the products needed by farmers to produce food are not provided at a reasonable rate then the cost of food in this state will not be affordable". 

The motion was supported by Cllr Galvin's colleagues with councillors agreeing with the points made and adding their own concerns about the increase of prices. 

