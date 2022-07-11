Search

11 Jul 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Finish your property hunt in Huntsfield

Limerick Property Watch: Finish your property hunt in Huntsfield

Huntsfield is a well proportioned spacious property close to all local amenities

Limerick Live reporter

11 Jul 2022 3:00 PM

THIS well-proportioned spacious property is situated in the much sought after Huntsfield development in Dooradoyle.

Huntsfield is in a super location and is close to the Crescent Shopping Centre, University Hospital Limerick, Raheen Business Park with excellent national and secondary schools nearby.

There is also easy access to the M7/M20 motorway.

Number 2 Huntsfield Avenue is situated in a quiet residential avenue and the accommodation comprises of an entrance hallway with guest WC, two reception rooms, and open plan kitchen/dining room, four bedrooms (one en suite) and a main bathroom. There is an enclosed garden to rear with a patio area and large garden shed.

This property would make an ideal home or investment property and viewing is highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 2 Huntsfield Avenue, Dooradoyle
Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €270,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney on 061 413511

