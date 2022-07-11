Search

11 Jul 2022

Raise The Roof demonstration planned for Limerick

Raise The Roof demonstration planned for Limerick

The regional March for Housing events were launched outside Leinster House

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

11 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

PEOPLE are being urged to take to the streets of Limerick this coming weekend to demand action on the housing crisis. 

The Raise the Roof coalition has announced details of the March for Housing event which will take place at lunchtime on Saturday..

The recent launch of the Raise the Roof campaign in Limerick saw over 100 people show up to speak out about the scale of the housing crisis across the city and county.

The campaign involves trade unions, students unions, housing charities and opposition parties, and they are encouraging "all those who fed up of the government inaction on the housing crisis to join us".

Public event highlights vacant and derelict properties in Limerick

Cian Prendiville, Limerick spokesperson for the Raise the Roof campaign, says solutions are being put forward but the government simply won't listen.

"We know that a rent freeze and ban on evictions is possible, and can work. We saw that over Covid. We know there is enough public land to build enough homes to clear the housing waiting list, and tens of thousand of vacant houses that could be renovated as public housing. We know this crisis can be solved - but we also know the government won't do it without a fight. That's why we need people to take to the streets, like we did with water charges," he said.

SIPTU representative Arek Muszynski, who is a coordinator of next weekend's protest, added: “We refuse to accept that homelessness is the new normal. We refuse to accept that whole generations will have nothing to aspire to, as they are priced out of the market. This is a political issue, caused by decades of political failures. However, we have the key to changing this mess and Raise the Roof Campaign is leading the change."

Those attending next Saturday's march are being advised to assemble at Bedford Row at 1pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media