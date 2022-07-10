This property is situated in Lower Hartstonge Street and connects O'Connell Street to Henry Street
ROONEY's presents to market this mid-terraced four-storey over basement Georgian property.
The building, which is located close to Limerick city centre, incorporates residential accommodation on all floors but requires complete renovation/refurbishment.
Each floor footprint measures 4.306m x 8.827m (38m²/409.12ft²). The stairwell measures 1.704m x 3.921m (6.68m²/71.92ft²) resulting in a usable gross internal floor area of 31.32m² (337.12ft²).
The property is situated within the Living Cities Initiative Area and, therefore, may qualify for tax reliefs.
Further details are available from Gordon Kearney at Rooneys.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 16 Lower Hartstonge Street, Limerick city
Description: Investment Property
Price: €190,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Gordon Kearney on (061) 413511
