Pupils at Limerick school bake cupcakes for a very good cause

THE PLIGHT of the Ukrainian people has been keenly felt in Catherine McAuley School.

There have been various projects in the school on South Circular Road to help students process what is happening such as the Sunflower and Shamrock Project.

The students in Year One of Leaving Cert Applied were inspired to assist the people of Ukraine by fundraising for the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal. They linked two subjects – Hotel, Catering and Tourism and Vocational Preparation and Guidance – and with the assistance of their Home Economics teacher Ms Burke and their class teachers Ms McCarthy and Ms Kennedy, they set up a mini company.

Cupcakes for a Cause was created. The students put in a great deal of preparation including advertising the event, planning menus, choosing recipes, making shopping lists and taking orders.

These 11 students then took on a mammoth task of baking and decorating hundreds of cupcakes for the staff and students over three days. When the cupcake sale began, the demand for cupcakes surpassed all our expectations.

Thanks to the generosity of the students and staff of Catherine McAuley School, the students raised €1,100 for the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Their compassion and enthusiasm is to be admired. They made it all look like a “peace” of cake. School principal Greg Browne was full of praise of both staff and pupils.

“Eight hundred cupcakes were made in a day and sold throughout the school. The purpose of education is to allow all pupils to better their own lives and the lives of others.

“This project has shown our pupils have also dovetailed with what the students learn in Social Education about the world we live in,” said Mr Browne.