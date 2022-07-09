Another good neighbour helps Limerick gardai solve daytime crime

GARDAI have highlighted another incident in Limerick which highlights the importance of having good neighbours.

Last week, the city centre home of a woman was broken into in broad daylight - while she was away from the property for a short time.

"The lady, whose aged in her sixties, left her home at 1pm for approximately fifteen minutes. While she was away, a neighbour spotted two suspicious females in the area," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"The homeowner returned and discovered that her home had been broken into and summer clothes, handbags and her phone taken. The neighbour was able to assist gardai with a description of the two suspects," she added.

The two suspects were identified from CCTV and were subsequently arrested by gardai.

"If you see something, say something, ring your local gardai and report a suspicious vehicle, person or activity in your area, you can remain anonymous if you wish or ring the confidential line 1800666111," added Sgt Leetch.