Search

08 Jul 2022

Gardai investigate 'massive brawl' in Limerick pub

Gardai investigate 'massive brawl' in Limerick pub

Gardai in Limerick are investigating

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

08 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating after a "massive brawl" broke out in a pub in Limerick city.

One person who contacted Limerick Live in recent days said what happened was "bananas". 

"They were up to about 10 young lads and a couple of girls involved in a small way. Punches were thrown, pool cues used, glasses thrown, stools broken and even a fire extinguisher sprayed on fellas. It was a massive brawl. It was madness, absolute madness. It went on for a good few minutes.

"I don't know what it was over or what sparked it but there was a serious falling out over something. The pub staff had a serious job clearing it all up afterwards, " they said.

Dangerous driving charge for motorists caught travelling at high speed close to Limerick/Kerry border

"I'd be surprised if a couple of them weren't seriously hurt or at least taken to hospital. I'm surprised it hasn't made the news before now," they added. The fight occurred on Sunday evening, June 26.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are are investigating a public order incident that occurred at a licensed premises in Limerick on the date in question.

"No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media