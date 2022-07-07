SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to introduce to the market No 105 Kylemore.

A stylish & modern four-bed semi-detached property located in one of Limericks finest locations, off Monaleen's Schoolhouse Road.

This property comes to the market in truly immaculate condition. It is ready for immediate occupation with a most impressive standard of finish throughout and a stunning landscaped rear garden.

Located in a private cul de sac, the property overlooks a beautiful green area with mature trees & landscaping. It boasts a most convenient & sought-after location with endless amenities on your doorstep.

A home of this calibre in such a prized location is sure to generate the very highest levels of interest, we recommend viewing without delay. Viewings by appointment only.

The entrance hall is finished with sleek modern cream tiles which flow through to the kitchen/dining area and there are neutral carpets on the staircase and landing. There is also under-stairs built in storage in the hallway.

There is a spacious guest WC located off the hallway and a separate fully plumbed utility, with storage space and access to the side & rear of the property. A generous reception room with bay window overlooking the front, finished with white oak floorboards, fitted with an open fireplace with cream marble surround & open fire.

A spacious & bright kitchen/dining room, with modern cream fitted kitchen units with integrated appliances, neutral floor & splash tiles and patio doors leading to the private rear garden & patio. French glass panelled doors lead to the hall allowing for extra natural light.

Upstairs, there are four very good size bedrooms, three of which are doubles. Two of the bedrooms boast fully equipped ensuite bathrooms. Bedrooms 1, 2 and 3 are finished with carpet flooring and built-in storage.

Bedroom 4 is currently in use as a home office overlooking the front of the property.

The rear garden is 'a show stopper', beautifully manicured and landscaped with colourful shrubs, flowers and grasses.

Fully walled with a slabbed patio for al fresco dining and entertaining in the summer.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 105 Kylemore, Old School House Road, Monaleen

Description: Four bedroom, four bath semi-detached home

Price: €375,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on 061 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT