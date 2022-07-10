Search

10 Jul 2022

Limerick projects that help young people with their mental health awarded grants

Where do you turn to for mental health advice?

Four Limerick projects have been awarded funding thanks to grants from the VHI Health and Wellbeing Fund

FOUR Limerick projects have been awarded funding thanks to grants from the VHI Health and Wellbeing Fund.

VHE and the Irish Youth Foundation have announced details of the eleven projects, across the country, that have been awarded grants from the fund.

The fund was designed to fund projects that were seeking to strengthen resilience in young people and help them manage anxiety, with an emphasis on early intervention and prevention work.

The four winning organisations impacting young people in Limerick are:

Dóchas Midwest Autism Support, who will work with schools within Limerick to develop workshops and site visits to decrease the fear and anxiety around transitioning from primary to secondary school for children with Autism. 

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, will be delivering 20 mental health seminars for secondary students in schools in the six counties, including Limerick, where VHE have offices. 

Spunout is Ireland’s youth information and support website and they will be developing a Mental Skills Hub: a library of resources accessible online and promoted to young people who want to strengthen their resilience by gaining a deeper understanding of their thoughts and feelings. 

Way 2 Work Ireland will offer a two-tier support programme to young people with experience of foster care who are struggling with their mental health.

Commenting following the announcement of the latest grants, Lucy Masterson, CEO, Irish Youth Foundation, said: "We were delighted to partner with VHI again this year. This current generation of young people have had so much to deal with in the last couple of years that projects like these that invest directly in youth supports are vital to help them overcome the challenges they’ve experienced and move ahead with the confidence and resilience to manage their future," she said.

"The eleven successful organisations have some great project ideas, and I can’t wait to see them come to life and hopefully other youth orientated organisations can learn from the impact these projects will have," she added.

