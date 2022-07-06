Search

06 Jul 2022

Big screen confirmed in TUS Gaelic Grounds for Limerick v Kilkenny All-Ireland hurling final

Celebration time at the big screen in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at the final whistle of the 2018 final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

06 Jul 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A BIG screen has been confirmed for the TUS Gaelic Grounds for the All-Ireland senior hurling championship final.

The event will be presented by Limerick GAA in partnership with Limerick City and County Council at the Ennis Road venue, similar to the 2018 final.

On Sunday July 17, gates will open at 2pm there will be live music and DJs warming up the crowd in the lead up to the throw in at 3.30pm.

Tickets for the Big Screen go on sale from this Thursday (July 7) at 9am - costing €10 plus booking fee at Ticketmaster.ie 

Family tickets are €25 for two adults and three children with €5 for each additional child. Booking fees apply.

U16s must be accompanied.

"Our hurlers have been the pride of Limerick since they bridged the 45-year gap by winning in 2018. Now they are only 70 minutes away from a famous three-in-a-row. I know many people would love to in Croke Park but can’t make it, so TUS Gaelic Grounds is the next best thing," said Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler.

“I’m delighted that the GAA, with the support of Limerick City and County Council are putting on the Big Screen to allow supporters gather and cheer on our team. Let’s make sure the players can hear the Limerick roar as they run onto the pitch in Croke Park next Sunday," said the Mayor.

John Cregan, Chairman of Limerick GAA said: “We are delighted to partner with Limerick City and County Council on this family-oriented event, which hopefully will allow supporters who were unable to secure tickets to enjoy a stadium atmosphere. Luimneach Abú!”

