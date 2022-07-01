Sadness as Limerick shop to close doors permanently

A LIMERICK shop has announced that they will be closing their doors for the final time.
International brand Timberland have been in situe in a prime spot on O'Connell Street the early 2000s.
When searching for opening hours online, Google now says that the store is 'Permanently Closed'.
Mayor of Limerick City and County Cllr Daniel Butler said he was "very sad" to hear the news that the store was closing.
"A quality international brand name leaving our city centre along with great staff especially Manager Aoife Kelliher. Wishing them all every best wish into the future."
Timberland have seven stores remaining in Ireland in Cork and Dublin.
Limerick Live has contacted Timberland for comment.
