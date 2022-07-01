Search

01 Jul 2022

Limerick gardai investigate separate thefts by 'visitors' to private homes

Limerick gardai investigate separate thefts by 'visitors' to private homes

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

01 Jul 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are warning Limerick householders to be vigilant when allowing other people to visit their homes.

The long-standing crime prevention advice has been not to allow anybody into your home unless you know them and now gardai say care should also be taken with visitors.

The advice is being issued following two recent incidents in the city.

"In one incident, a lady in her thirties invited a number of people back to her home at Parnell Street in the city centre. The following morning she realised that her prescribed medication had been stolen," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Investigation launched following theft of keg from pub in Limerick village

In a second incident, a man (aged in his forties) invited some friends to his home in Ballinacurra. The following morning his phone and a sum of cash were missing, presumed stolen.

"It is very important that you know exactly who you allow into your home, you may trust your friends but who are the people with them? Protect your personal property at all times," added Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating both incidents.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media