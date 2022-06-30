Search

30 Jun 2022

Well-known Limerick businesswoman looking forward to next chapter following retirement

Well-known Limerick businesswoman looking forward to next chapter following retirement

Maeve Martin-Kelly has retired following 28 years as General Manager of Adare Heritage Centre

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

30 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

ADARE businesswoman, Maeve Martin-Kelly, has announced her retirement as General Manager of Adare Heritage Centre after more than 25 years.

Maeve was appointed to the position in 1994 when the then Limerick County Council opened the tourist attraction in the centre of the village.

In addition to her day-to-day duties, she also engaged with other tourism organisations such as Failte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, INTO (Incoming Tour Operators) and AVEA (Association of Visitors Experiences) to promote Adare Heritage Centre and the wider Adare area.

The stage is set! Limerick's hurling heroes head for Croker as World's top golfers land in Adare

Throughout her time working at Adare Heritage Centre, she supported the Adare Community Trust, Adare Tidy Towns and was a founder member of Adare Business Organisation.

"I'm delighted and I'm very excited to embrace it (retirement). I did a lot of thinking before I made this decision but I had been doing the job for the last 28 years," she told Live 95's Limerick Today adding that is looking forward to having a summer off.

"I'm a very active person as most people would know and I don't intend to be doing absolutely nothing and a few people have approached me but I'm really just letting my brain take a break and take a holiday for two months and I'm not going to do anything - I haven't had a summer off since I was in school," she added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media