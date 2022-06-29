Search

29 Jun 2022

Limerick post office saved from closure

Limerick post office saved from closure

Saved: Caherconlish Post Office

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

29 Jun 2022 12:09 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

CAHERCONLISH Post Office has been saved from closure, An Post has confirmed to Limerick Live.

There was deep concern and anger in the locality at the prospect of losing their local post office. Last month, a large crowd gathered outside the premises in the heart of the village to tell LimerickLive how important it is to them.

It was due to close in May. However, there was a late reprieve thanks to the postmistress for the last 40 years, Kitty (affectionately known as Kitsy) Hickey. She put off her well deserved retirement for another month to give An Post more time to try and find a postmaster to keep it open permanently.

Mrs Hickey has given incredible service to Caherconlish and surrounding areas because she worked for over 20 years with the previous postmistress Alice McCormack. But she has no interest in accepting plaudits for her sixty years behind the counter. Her only concern is her customers.

"I would love for it to continue. I have petitions here and they are signing it goodo. My oldest customer is 95, there are a good lot in their 80s and some of them don't drive, naturally. A lot of the youngsters don’t have cars,” said Mrs Hickey last month.

Her wish has now been granted.

Locals in Limerick village deliver strong message to An Post over threatened closure

This Wednesday, an An Post spokesperson said they have a new contractor for Caherconlish.

"The plan is for the new postmaster to take over in the current premises on around July 6. We are delighted to be able to continue the service for the people of Caherconlish and surrounding areas.

"We would also like to thank Kitty Ryan for her outstanding service to An Post and her customers. We wish her a long and happy retirement," said the An Post spokesperson.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media