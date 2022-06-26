Gardai to commence #SlowDown campaign due to rising number of road fatalities

AS PART of a "Be a Lifesaver Road Safety" initiative, An Garda Síochána is set to commence a social media campaign, #SlowDown at 2pm on Monday in response to the rising number of fatalities on our roads. And to highlight the importance of slowing down and driving carefully.

The aim of this campaign is to encourage all roads users to "modify their behaviour on our roads and to encourage all age groups to think about road safety and how they can influence the behaviours of others". In recent years, Ireland has reduced road deaths through a collective effort and "we all have a role to play in saving lives".

Speaking this Sunday, Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: "So far this year, 83 people have already lost their lives on our roads. This is not just a number, these are people, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues."

Chief Supt Hennebry asks people to "please reduce your speed in all circumstances, speed limits are not targets and we must change our driving culture and behaviours if we are to save the lives of those we love”.

"An Garda Síochána has a long history of working with communities and we are reaching out again to these communities to share this message about road safety on their social media platforms. Every loss of life on our roads has a heart-breaking impact on families and communities.

"There is one thing that every driver can do to reduce collisions on our roads. Please #SlowDown," said Chief Supt Hennebry.

The #Slowdown Campaign will run for one week from Monday, June 27 until Sunday, July 3 and will feature a number of well-known #SlowDown Ambassadors from around the country.

Members of the public and the media are invited to follow along next week in order to help share this vital message…..#SlowDown Follow An Garda Síochána's Facebook page, @gardatraffic on Twitter and gardainsta on Instagram from 2pm on Monday