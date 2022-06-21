UPDATE: Limerick gardai close road due to garage blaze

LIMERICK gardai say roads on both sides of Ballyneety village have been closed following a fire that broke out this Tuesday afternoon around 4.30pm at a garage beside a petrol station.

"Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a fire at a premises in Ballyneety.

"Roads on both sides of the village have been closed. Diversions are in place. There are no reports of injuries at this time. There is no more information available regarding this incident at this time," said the garda spokesperson.

There have been long traffic delays since the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and the R512 going through Ballyneety.

It is not known how long the roads will be closed for. Firefighters are expected to be at the scene for a lengthy period of time due to the obvious dangers of the location.