BREAKING: Limerick garage on fire beside petrol station

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of garage fire in Ballyneety this Tuesday afternoon.
It is located on the grounds of a petrol station. Black smoke is billowing from the blaze that broke out around 4.30pm.
Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and gardai are in attendance. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
One local told Limerick Live: "This is serious. The flames are going high in the sky."
There are long delays on the national road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and the R512 going through Ballyneety.
More to follow....
