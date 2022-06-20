WATCH: New summer tourism campaign launched for Limerick

A NEW campaign to bring more tourists to Limerick this summer has launched.

Codenamed Limerick Eleven, the strategy is designed to reflect the city and county's authentic and rich history, fused with what is on offer today.

There are 11 themed itineraries and experiences to be enjoyed by both locals and visitors alike.

The drive was launched today with an opportunity to win one of 11 prize experiences through a campaign hub here, where full details of the campaign, offers and competitions can be accessed.

It also includes a number of superb value accommodation, dining, attraction and activity offers from participating providers in the city and county and is being promoted across Limerick.ie social media channels Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The promotion is the local authority's latest initiative to promote Limerick as one of Ireland’s leading destinations for value, welcome and excitement. It follows last year’s Double Your Summer campaign.

This year, the campaign will roll out eleven ways in several different categories to enjoy Limerick, each as accessible and enjoyable as the next, so that visitors can get to know the real Limerick – county and city.

These include hidden gems on the Limerick Greenway, free things to do, dog friendly spots, girlie getaways and 'iconic Insta spots'.

Limerick 11 Summer 2022 from Limerick.ie on Vimeo.

Mayor Daniel Butler said: "We’ve had 11 centuries here so we’ve had plenty of summers to learn from. The advances in our tourism offering over recent years, in particular, and the unbeatable value Limerick has as a city base means that this will be our best yet. So, we are rolling out a ‘green’ carpet this summer here in the city and county with a very special welcome for visitors. With two years of ‘staycations’, it’s fair to say that more and more people got to experience our city and county. The reaction was everything we hoped for and we’re expecting a bumper summer again this year, not least as we offer value as well as an all-round brilliant experience."

Council's marketing boss Denis Tierney added: "Limerick has an incredible history as a city and county and we chose this year to make that the theme of our summer tourism promotion, marking the foundation year of our city. But it’s not just about the past; there’s so much to celebrate about Limerick today from our latest tourism offerings such as our Greenway and vibrant entertainment offering. It’s a very positive time for Limerick and that’s reflected in a tourism experience that provides something for everyone. Eleven centuries of Limerick is worthy of celebrating and we are proud to represent the Limerick of today via L11.”