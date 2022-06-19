Three counties prepare to combine to support Limerick charity

ONE LIMERICK charity event will see more than 300 cyclists take to the streets this September in support of Down Syndrome services.

The Three Counties Cycle returns for what is hoped to be a second successful year, on Sunday, September 18, with this year’s ambassador, the legendary cyclist Sean Kelly, leading the line.

Participants will cycle across Limerick, Tipperary and Clare, choosing to complete either a 50km or 100km route, all in support of Down Syndrome Limerick (DSL).

Ellen Tuffy, DSL Chairperson said: “Everything we do is dependent on fundraising because we receive no government funding.”

Down Syndrome Limerick is a local charity based in Castletroy, that supports people of all ages with Down Syndrome, from newborn babies all the way into adulthood.

What do you get the cycling Dad that has everything for #FathersDay ?



Why not buy them an entry to the Sean Kelly 3 Counties Cycle. They will be guarenteed a fantastic day out riding with the legend of cycling @SeanKellyCC all in aid of @DSLimerick - https://t.co/OapUAWODFn pic.twitter.com/h3pX5svlmX — ThreeCountiesCycle (@3CountiesCycle) June 17, 2022

Ellen informed that the group is run voluntarily by parents. “What we aim to do is to give children and adults with Down Syndrome every opportunity to maximise their full potential,” she added.

This is delivered through early years support, peer support groups, counselling, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, educational support and adult education, training and job seeking.

She stressed the importance of independent fundraising through big events, like the upcoming Three Counties Cycle, to “keep the support services going.”

“Cycling is one of those things that people just love,” Ellen continued.

She spoke to the boost that Sean Kelly, one of the most successful road cyclists, who completed 193 professional races in total throughout his 17-year career, will give to the event.

“He is iconic within the cycling community and is a great ambassador, not only for cycling but for Down Syndrome. He feels the impact that these events have on the lives of children with Down Syndrome,” Ellen added.

Marshalls, medics and mechanics will all be present on the day and registration for the event is open at threecountiescycle.ie.

“Limerick people are always great to support local. There is a huge cycling community in Limerick. We welcome everybody and I’m sure the Limerick supporters will turn out in force again,” said Ellen.