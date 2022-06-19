Search

19 Jun 2022

Prestigious Fulbright awards for two Limerick graduates

Prestigious Fulbright awards for two Limerick graduates

Fulbright awardees Eimear Millane and Eilís Ní Iarlaithe with Professor Eugene Wall

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

19 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A POSTGRADUATE student from Mary Immaculate College and a recent graduate have both been awarded a scholarship from the Fulbright Commission to study in America in recognition of their excellence in academia.

Eilís Ní Iarlaithe, from Baile Mhúirne and Eimear Millane, from Ardnacrusha were officially awarded Fulbright Foreign Teaching Language Assistant scholarships at a special ceremony at Iveagh House in Dublin.

The Fulbright Programme was established in 1946 and has been annually awarding Irish-US exchange scholarships for sixty-five years.

In Pictures: University of Limerick hosts first full in-person conferring ceremony since Covid

Eilís Ní Iarlaithe is a native Irish speaker from Baile Mhúirne in the Múscraí Gaeltacht. Eilís completed a Bachelor of Education with a specialism in the Irish arts in Mary Immaculate College in 2016. As a Fulbright FLTA, Eilís will teach the Irish language and take classes at the University of Montana.

Also awarded a Fulbright FTLA was Eimear Millane, who is currently teaching in County Kildare.

Eimear holds a Bachelor of Education degree from MIC and is currently undertaking a Masters in Literacy and the Curriculum in St Mary’s University, Belfast.

She will be a FLTA to the University of Connecticut.

Professor Michael Healy, Vice-President of Research at MIC, has congratulated both women.

“I wish to congratulate Eilís and Eimear on being awarded a Fulbright scholarship and I wish them both every success in their time in Montana and Connecticut. The Fulbright Awards are highly competitive and awarded only to those who have demonstrated excellence in research and study, and is further evidence of the rising profile of research and scholarship at MIC, a development which the College takes much pride in,” he said.

