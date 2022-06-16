Search

16 Jun 2022

In Pictures: University of Limerick hosts first full in-person conferring ceremony since Covid

THE first full in-person conferring ceremony has taken place at UL where graduates could also invite their families to attend since the pandemic began.

More than 700 students were conferred from the faculties of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Education and Health Sciences and Science and Engineering.

They join the more than 117,000 University of Limerick alumni based all around the world.

In total, there was 723 students conferred, including 13 PhDs. These included large cohorts of graduates from the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (BMBS) and the Postgraduate Diploma in School Leadership programmes.

Two-time world boxing champion graduates from the University of Limerick

Speaking to graduates during the ceremony, UL President Professor Kerstin Mey congratulated the students for their success in spite of the challenges thrown up by Covid-19.

“Your journey through education has been exciting, challenging and indeed not without a great deal of effort and commitment, but today you are celebrating the fact that you have excelled academically and all while we faced some of the darkest and most challenging days in recent history,” she said.

Professor Mey’s remarks to the new graduates also reflected that UL is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a year of events to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the university in 1972 as the National Institute of Higher Education.

