Number of CAB targets across Limerick trebles

THE number of people in Limerick being actively targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has almost trebled over the past four years, the head of the Limerick garda division has revealed.

Briefing members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee at their quarterly meeting, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said more than 150 individuals are now on the CAB radar locally.

“Four years ago when I came here first (Limerick garda division), we had about 60 CAB targets and as a result of Operation Coronation, we now have about 150,” he said adding that the ‘targets’ include suspected criminals, their associates and family members who are suspected of laundering money earned through illegal activity such as drug dealing.

A joint operation – codenamed Coronation – which was launched two years ago is already yielding results and impacting on criminals – some of whom have international connections.

So far this year, almost €4m worth of illegal drugs and €600,000 in cash has been seized by gardai in Limerick – over half of it arising from Operation Coronation.

“There has been a change of emphasis – focussing on the main crime groups,” Chief Supt Roche told the quarterly meeting.

“We have changed our strategy over the last number of years. We are focussing on the main Organised Crime Groups within the city and particularly in relation to their assets and money laundering – it’s a unique operation, it’s not being done anywhere else,” he added.

Under Operation Coronation, a number of large-scale search operations have been mounted involving CAB, local gardai supported by national units and members of the Defence Forces.

In addition to the various drugs and cash seizures, documents and assets, such as cars and luxury watches, have been seized and various accounts in financial institutions have been frozen.

“CAB operate on the basis of seizing cash and money and bringing them (suspected criminal) to court with a civil level of proof – we (gardai) go after them from a money laundering perspective in relation to identifying the criminal activities – people who launder money commit criminal acts and when we bring them before the courts for that it feeds into what CAB are able to do,” explained Chief Supt Roche.

As part of Operation Coronation, gardai actively seek directions from the DPP to initiate money laundering prosecutions and a number of such cases are currently before the courts.

There have been a number of high profile drugs and cash seizures in Limerick and Clare in recent months and the quantity of drugs seized in the first five months of 2022 is a 30% more that for all of 2021.

Of the drugs seized, more than half was heroin (€2.21m) while cocaine worth €1.25m has been seized.

Chief Supt Roche told Friday’s meeting the divisional drugs squad was expanded further recently and that it now has 24 members – the biggest for any garda division in the country.

A new dedicated drugs sergeant has also taken up duty in Newcastle West this week bringing to five the number of drugs gardai based in the county.